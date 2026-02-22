Ramadan Relief: 1,500 Kano Residents Benefit From 50kg Pro-Tinubu Movement Gifts

A pro-President Tinubu group, Public Enlightenment Movement (PEM), led by Nuhu Abdullahi Balarabe, has distributed 50kg bags of rice to more than 1,500 beneficiaries across Kano State.

The group, which also distributed money to the beneficiaries who are mostly film actors, directors and other Nigerians, said the gesture is to cushion the effects of poverty among citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hajara Ibrahim, one of the film actors, expressed happiness with the kind gesture, describing it as godly at a time many people are lacking enough money to purchase essential commodities.

“The distribution of two 50kg bags of rice per person is honestly a great gesture from President Tinubu through this group. We are highly elated and thank him immensely.”

The large-scale distribution to over 1,500 residents, according to the coordinator of the group, Nuhu Abdullahi Balarabe, is aimed at cushioning vulnerable households and easing food expenses during the fasting period, especially at a time when many families are grappling with a severe lack of funds.