Ramadan: Pursue Peace, Progress In Nigeria, Abdulrazaq Urges Muslims

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged Muslims to pursue peace and progress in the country. AbdulRazaq stated this in a message sent to Nigerian Muslims from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone to perform the lesser hajj. He described the mammoth crowd at the holy Mosque in Makkah as a remembrance of the oneness of the human community and the need to strive for peace and progress.

“The large gathering at the blessed House of Allah is a remembrance of the oneness of the human community and the need for us to act as such in our daily endeavours for peace and progress,” he said. The governor also enjoined Muslims in the country to take advantage of the end of Ramadan to seek God’s blessings on the human race, Kwara, Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, his team and everyone. “It is a moment for introspection and a time to seek the blessings of God on the human race, our state, Kwara, Nigeria, President Tinubu and his team, and everyone,” he said.