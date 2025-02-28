Ramadan: Provide Succour To Ease Pains Of Nigerians, Atiku Urges Govts

Share

Ahlhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has called on government at all levels to provide necessary succour that will ease the pains of Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting and beyond.

Atiku, in his message issued on Friday following the announcement of the moon sighting by the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III, which marks the beginning of Ramadan fast, noted that “Nigerians are passing through harsh economic situations.”

He added that it becomes necessary that governments provide palliatives to support the people to alleviate their living conditions.

Atiku enjoined the Muslim faithful to extend hands of charity and affection far beyond their immediate families.

“The lifestyle of noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) should be our guide, as he taught us the immense benefits of being generous, especially during the month of Ramadan,” he noted.

