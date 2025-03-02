Ramadan: Prophet never used public treasury to feed people – Prof Sanni

Share

Professor Amidu Sanni is the Chief Imam, Lagos State University (LASU) and Chairman, Imam-In-Council. In this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, he speaks on the complaints of the marginalisation of Muslims, why the current administration needs to rejig its cabinet, the usual price hike of fruits and other foods by traders as the Holy Month of Ramadan commences, as well as how law enforcement agencies contribute to the menace with illegal roadblocks and checkpoints

As Muslims, what should be the major preparation for Ramadan?

Beyond the level of what we are familiar with. Observing the fast in Ramadan, that is once in a year, which is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, beyond the fact that you do not eat, you do not drink, you do not have any sexual intercourse with your wife, during the day from dawn till dusk. These are the basic things and lessons.

Beyond preparation, you are supposed to make up your mind to keep away from gambling, kidnapping, backbiting and all evil things, whether it is Ramadan or not. Keeping away from them becomes more important during Ramadan because even if you fail to eat, you fail to drink, you fail to have sexual intercourse, and still indulge in all those bad practices or illegal things, you are just wasting your time. You will not have the reward for fasting.

That is what we should emphasise now, not only about abstaining from food, drink, and sexual intercourse. It should be a special period to sit back, think, do away with acts of immorality and continue with that abstinence even after Ramadan. This is the spirit and major lesson we should learn.

A particular governor said he would spend about N998 million to feed those who fast during the month. How justifiable is this?

Well, if he is spending his own personal money to assist the indigent, the vulnerable or the sick, it is his own personal money. I am not too sure if any governor or any public official will have that much. If it is from the public purse, it is absolutely unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable. There is no precedent for that in Islam. The Prophet never used the public treasury to feed people. No, it is not allowed. If he is going to spend his own personal money, why not? It is a way of earning reward.

Using public funds for that is not acceptable at all. It is an irresponsible way of executing trust of people. It should not be allowed. I think some people out there should be able to talk. Just like the other time somebody was saying spending millions of Naira for a state wedding. All these are irresponsible acts that have no basis for people who do not have jobs. Instead of empowering them to be self-sufficient and be able to maintain their homes, you say you are holding state weddings for them. Governors who do that, should be prosecuted. EFCC or ICPC should prosecute them for abuse of trust and misuse of public funds.

Back to the earlier talk, no governor has the right to use public funds to feed people during Ramadan. It is a misuse and abuse of public trust. If you want to assist people from your money it is fine, but to make it a state assignment, it is not acceptable.

Also, the idea of the rich inviting only the rich for iftar is not the spirit of Ramadan, but when the not well-to-do are invited, having food items sent to them or the monetary equivalent sent to them is wonderful and more rewarding.

Traders usually take advantage of the season to hike their prices, especially the prices of food. Are there ways more Muslim clerics can preach against this or probably advise the government on measures of price control?

You can only control what you produce. You must have probably heard that Dangote is reducing the fuel pump price because he has control over the cost of production and the cost of discharge. The government does not control tomatoes or rice. But again, we need to appeal to the conscience of our people. Look, if you can make a one-naira profit with God’s blessing, it is more than making 100 naira without God’s blessing.

Recently, there has been a sort of drop in the prices of some food items like beans and even garri. I can tell you that from my survey. Now that it is Ramadan, we can also appeal to our traders our farmers, and more importantly, our law enforcement agents, who mount toll gates all over the place.

If you are bringing yam or rice from Ibadan to Lagos, you know how much toll gates you have to pass through – the unofficial toll gates. I do not know how rice and beans become NDLEA material. We have to appeal to law enforcement agencies not to make life more miserable and not to make prices of commodities more unaffordable. This is because those who are bringing in their products are going to sort of spread out the cost of transportation and the cost of bribing and the cost of whatever. You the journalist should have sort of an on-board kind of checking, assisting the police, assisting the government, to ensure that all these illegal roadblocks and checks are curtailed.

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah alleged marginalisation of Muslims by the present government. What is your view?

I have not read that story. We are all here in Nigeria if any religious group is alleging marginalisation, of course. Everybody in Nigeria is marginalised. That is the starting point.

The north, the east, everybody, we are all marginalised. But now talking of group complaints, which are genuine, we know those who were staunchly opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the combination of the current President and the Vice President. But we also know those who are actually in support, of course, the Muslims are in support. Let me just be frank with you. The Muslims are in support of Tinubu and Shettima. You can also now make an analysis of the appointments so far made.

At the national level, from A to Z, you will be able to see, if you look at it in terms of the religious affiliation of those who have been appointed, the Muslims have legitimately felt short-changed. And that is the truth. But beyond that allegation, I am challenging the journalists to also do their investigation on the composition of the cabinet, the composition of the appointment of key positions from May 29, 2023, up to date and see whether it has been fairly done in the interest of the Muslims and the Christians or whatever. I leave that for you to do. But if the Muslims are saying that, I am sure they must have their facts and figures.

Any additional advice to Muslims in terms of benefiting from Ramadan?

Let me also appeal to Nigerians, not only Muslims, that we should be our brothers’ keepers, we should try as much as possible not to limit goodness or godliness only to this period. But of course, this is supposed to be a training ground. If you are in a whole month, for example, and do not drink alcohol, fornicate, and cheat for a whole month. That training for the month is supposed to prepare you for the coming 11 months.

It is not for you to say, let me avoid bad things, let me avoid stealing, let me avoid kidnapping and after a month, you revert to it. No, that is not the spirit. It is for you to do all those good things during the 30 or 29 days, and then keep to that kind of life thereafter. That is the spirit. I want to also appeal to market women and men, please, do not profiteer and do not hoard. We should help our neighbours, family members, and those who are vulnerable.

Of course, we should live in peace and avoid unnecessary rancour. We should also use the time to pray for the Pope. Pope Francis is down. We pray that he will get up in good health. That is the spirit of Islam. Islam is not to wish your brother any evil.

I want to also appeal to the government to think of things that will make people have the dividends of democracy. Well, you see, I am sure the president never knew things were as bad as this. If you are looking into a house or a room through the keyhole, you can never have a full assessment of what is inside until you get in.

When he got here, he noticed that it was not even an empty, but a dead treasury. That is true and whatever idea he would have had before will have to be changed. Of course, it takes a long time for any meaningful reform to take place. But again, you want to ask yourself, whether many of those who are working with him also share his vision.

The appointees, ministers, and others are not responsible to Nigerians but they are technically accountable to the president. But if the president can do something that allows the people to be their mentoring guide. If you are a minister of state, for example, tell Nigerians what you have been able to do within one year. If you are judged to be good, fine. If you are not judged to be good, then you leave.

Also, I think the government should have younger elements with more than ideas for doing things. You cannot teach old dogs new tricks. Many of those who were good in the 19th, and 20th century, their ideas are no more compatible with current reality. That is the truth.

The government needs to inject the younger ones ready to work and have something good to offer. For example, look at what is happening with tax reform. You see the kind of things the man is doing, this man has an idea of what he wants to do, and he has a way to put things together, and then try to communicate with people as to how things could be done. The government needs to rejig the cabinet, and bring in livelier and not tired hands or tired legs, so we can have good scores in the economic play or match.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

