Ramadan: Pray For Lasting Peace, Security— Group Tells Muslims

A Muslim group, The Muslim Congress (TMC), Ondo State Chapter, has called on the faithful to use the holy month for working and praying for lasting peace, insecurity and tranquility in the nation.

Mallam Abdul-Majeed Adebayo, TMC State Coordinator, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Akure.

Adebayo enjoined Muslim faithful to always extend a hand of fellowship to the less-privileged in society, especially during the holy month by providing food and other amenities.

“It behooves all faithful to shun all forms of evil and engage in virtuous deeds that will bring them closer to Allah during and beyond the holy month. “We rejoice with Muslims in the state for witnessing another Ramadan.

This month should be seen as a yearly mandatory training course, and a system for reforming and repositioning,” he said.

According to him, the holy month will also model those observing the fast for the ideal morally, intellectually, psychologically, and spiritually.

“Remember that the holy month intends to instill in you self-purity, sincerity of purpose, honesty, self denial cum discipline, true devotion, love, unity, empathy, compassion, charity.

“Fasting also instills living with others in peace, righteous deeds, abstinence from sins and evil ways, and ultimately, fear of God in all you are doing openly and secretly.

“True piety or fear of God in all we do is the surest way to do to others what you want them do unto you and do not unto them evils you detest.

“Harmonious living, sustainable peace, abundance, development, and prosperity for all. Fear of God is indeed the beginning of wisdom,” Adebayo said.