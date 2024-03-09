Ramadan: Please Don’t Hike Prices Of Foodstuffs, Etsu Nupe Urges Traders

The Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger State and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has on Saturday appealed to traders in the country not to hike prices of foodstuffs and other commodities during the Ramadan period.

The traditional ruler made the appeal to traders in the spirit of the month, reducing the prices of their goods to reap the full benefits of Ramadan.

Abubakar, while speaking with Journalists in his palace in Bida, admonished Nigerians on the need to be their brother’s keepers in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam and other Islamic injunctions

According to the Royal father, the traders should fear God and conduct their businesses in consonance with the Islamic injunctions and the need to assist their neighbours.

He explained that marketers should reason with the common man and reduce the cost of their goods, especially food items, to enable people to afford the costs.

Furthermore, he stated that “as the holy month of Ramadan draws closer, traders should feel the pains of the ordinary people and cut down costs of food items, so that they can receive Allah’s blessings in their businesses.

“Those who may be thinking of hiking the prices of their goods during Ramadan should know fully well its consequences before Almighty Allah on the day of judgment.”

Alhaji Abubakar, however, lamented that it was worrisome how traders deliberately increased prices of their goods such as grains, fruit, beverages, and other condiments during Ramadan when the reverse should be the case.

He said, “This sacred period is a time to seek God’s face through fasting and good deeds”.

The royal father also appealed to wealthy individuals, corporate organisations and groups to come to the aid of the less privileged as acts of charity are greatly encouraged during the holy month.

According to him, wealthy Nigerians should strive to always assist the less privileged in society by providing them with food items and cash to ease their hardships.

“People should use their God-given wealth to assist the poor and the widows; this will go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

“I appeal to wealthy individuals to assist in feeding the less privileged as this will go a long way in cushioning the effect of fasting on them,” he said.