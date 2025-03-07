Ramadan: PDP Lauds Saraki’s Food Interventions In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the President of the 8th Senate and Leader of the PDP in Kwara, Bukola Saraki (CON), for his exceptional generosity in distributing over 7,000 bags of 50kg rice and other essential household items for yet another round of Ramadan food intervention and support to thousands of Muslim faithful, non-muslims, households, forums, youth associations, and party structures across the state.

In a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party lauded Saraki’s sustained humanitarian efforts, which have brought relief to thousands of families amid current economic challenges.

This gesture, drawn from Saraki’s resources, is yet another testament to his selfless leadership, communal spirit, and love for the ordinary people of Kwara.

The food distribution, which commenced days ago and is still ongoing, targets Islamic organizations, royal fathers, clerics, youth forums, women and widow groups, religious institutions, and party structures, among others as beneficiaries.

“Six years after leaving office, Saraki continues to set an unmatched standard of philanthropy, proving that his dedication to Kwara’s progress and its people’s welfare remains unshaken, even in the face of political adversity.

“These annual personal sacrifices—funded entirely from his resources—reflect a profound love for our state and its citizens.

“Our party believes that this year’s Ramadan intervention is particularly impactful, describing it as a ‘life-saving gesture’ given the struggles of many households to secure daily food.

“While many politicians retreat after political setbacks, Saraki has doubled down on kindness and compassion. This is the hallmark of a true leader.

“On behalf of all members and structures of our party across Kwara, we expressed profound gratitude to Saraki, praying that Almighty Allah accepts his benevolence as an act of ibadah and grants his secret supplications,” the statement added.

