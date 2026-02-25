Ramadan Palliatives: APC Chieftain, Dalori Distributes Food Items, Cash To Vulnerables In Borno

The Deputy National Chairman (DNC) (North) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, has distributed 2,000 bags of rice and 1,000 bags of sugar to support Borno households and distressed families during the Holy month of Ramadan Kareem.

He also presented a ₦18.7 million package for the beneficiaries, mostly in Konduga Local Government, to enable them purchase condiments and settle some of their pressing demands as the days unfold

Speaking at the flagging off of the food distribution and cash disbursement exercise in Maiduguri simultaneously in the benefitting Communities yesterday, Hon Ali Dalori said, the gesture, which is routine, aims to complement efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice- President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and all stakeholders who have continued their generosity without relent by puting smile on the faces of the people, especially the needy in the society.

He said that apart from beneficiaries such as APC Stakeholders, Loyalists and Supporters, others were chosen devoid of political or ethnic considerations, because according to him, his philosophy is anchored on inclusivity, noting that members of any political party or ethnic group, particularly those who are in need, also benefited from the exercise.

“All praises go to Almighty Allah (God) for sparing our lives to witness yet another Ramadan Kareem 2026. As usual, we are here to flag off the distribution of 2,000 50kg bags of rice and 1,000 bags of sugar to support Borno households and distressed families during the Holy month of Ramadan Kareem”, he said.

The DNC said, “Likewise, a total of about ₦18.7 million package will be shared among the beneficiaries mostly in Konduga Council to enable them purchase condiments and settle some of their pressing demands as the days unfold”.

While addressing the gathering, Hon Dalori said this gesture, which is routine, aims to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice- President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and all stakeholders who have continued their generosity without relent by puting smile on the faces of the needy in the society.

“Let me inform you that apart from APC Stakeholders, Loyalists and party supporters, other beneficiaries were chosen devoid of political or ethnic considerations to ensure inclusivity at this period”, he said.

The APC Chieftain, therefore, used the opportunity and urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for the restoration of peace in Borno and Nigeria as a whole.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, an Aide to Governor Zulum attached to the Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Hon. Mohammed Sheriff and Hon. Modu Bukar Auno, applauded Dalori for the gesture, which they said reflects his deep passion for supporting the people in the society at all times of need.

They prayed to Allah (God) to grant the APC Chieftain long life, good health and prosperity as he continues to support humanity, even as they also said, the gesture would be judiciously utilised to ease the economic hardships faced during the period of Ramadan.