Ramadan Palliative: Dangote Distributes 120,000 Bags Of Rice Worth N15bn In Kano

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has flagged off the distribution of Ramadan palliatives to 120,000 beneficiaries in Kano State through his Dangote Foundation National Intervention Programme.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the open theatre of the State Government House on Sunday, Dangote said the gesture which is going alongside other interventions from the Foundation was aimed at alleviating the hardship people are facing especially during the month of Ramadan.

He said, “Today we embark on a journey of compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility to flag off the distribution of over One Million, Ten Kilogram bags of rice targeting one million of our most vulnerable across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria at the cost of over N15 Billion.

“The allocation that will be given to Kano state because of its large population and level of poverty will be 120,000 bags. This initiative is part of our response to the current economic challenges facing our nation and it is a testament to our commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values.

“We will begin this endeavour in Kano State and Lagos State from today recognising the urgency of providing immediate relief to those in dire need. Our hope is to extend our reach across all the 36 states and the Federal capital territory to ensure that as many of our fellow Nigerians also benefit.”

He added that the distribution of the rice is another demonstration of his commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are the core of the company’s humanity.

“This is in addition to our other existing ongoing programmes such as our daily feeding programme for 10,000 vulnerable people in Kano State which has been running since 1990.

“We are also providing daily iftar separately here in Kano municipal city to those observing the holy Ramadan fasting. These two initiatives are running alongside our ongoing distribution of 20,000 family-size loaves of bread in Kano and 12,500 in Lagos which commenced during the COVID-19 period in May 2020 and will continue to run and we hope to extend to other states.”

Appreciating the gesture, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said the gesture symbolises an absolute spirit of unity and compassion especially at a time when people are in dire need.

He said, “Many people are in dire need of support which as he rightly pointed out, the government alone cannot shoulder. This kind of gesture by Alhaji Aliko Dangote is worth emulating.

“As we embark on the distribution of these bags of rice, let me size the opportunity to call on the distribution committees from various Local Government Areas of the state who have been entrusted with this task especially the trusted members of Hisbah Board to ensure that the distribution is carried out with utmost transparency, fairness and without any bias.”

Earlier delivering her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Foundation, Zouera Yousoufou said the foundation has been committed to reaching out to the needy across African countries especially in Nigeria for the past 30 years.

She added that the activities of the foundation cut across several sectors ranging from ensuring access to quality healthcare to many other initiatives gulping Billions of Naira.