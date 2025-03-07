Ramadan: Oyetola Urges Muslim Faithful To Pray For Tinubu

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged Muslim Ummah to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders, seeking divine guidance for the nation’s peace and development.

Oyetola, who described Ramadan as a period of peace and forgiveness, said the holy month provides an opportunity for such prayers.

He gave the charge at his Iragbiji country home during the official commissioning of the Alhaja Wulemotu Arike Oyetola Memorial Central Mosque, which he built in memory of his late mother.

The mosque, equipped with modern facilities, is a reflection of his commitment to honouring his mother’s legacy and providing a befitting place of worship for the Muslim community.

Recalling his mother’s influence, Oyetola said in 2006, when she was installed as Iyalaje Adini of a central mosque, she requested his support for the mosque’s rehabilitation, a request that inspired him to build the new central mosque in her memory.

Speaking at the event, Asiwaju Muslim of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Khamis Badmus, who commissioned the mosque, stressed the need for continuous support for fellow Muslims beyond Ramadan.

He described the mosque as a lasting legacy for Oyetola’s mother and urged Muslims worldwide to emulate such an act of devotion and community service.

The initiative, he noted, further underscores Oyetola’s commitment to the propagation of Islam and the advancement of the Muslim faithful in Iragbiji and its environs.

In his sermon, Sheikh Abdulmajeed Imran Eleha emphasised the significant roles of a mosque in the teaching of societal values.

Eleha, who commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy for singlehandedly building the edifice for the usage of Muslim Ummah in the community said the role of the mosque in a society is essential.

“The role of the mosque in a society is essential. The mosque is expected to train Muslims on societal values, including the responsibility of every individual in the community, society, and country at large.

“This includes the responsibility of the government to the people and the responsibility of the people to the government, as well as the responsibility of a husband to his wife and a wife to her husband. All these roles are explained in the Quran and Hadith.

“A mosque should be operational 24 hours a day to teach this value and make the society habitable. Our society has gone astray because the mosque has abandoned its responsibility except as a prayer centre.

“If the mosque refused to wake to its responsibilities, Satan would continue to rule over our society and evil or societal ills would be the order of the day.”

