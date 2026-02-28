Ramadan: Over One Million People To Benefit From Farm Inputs In Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has said over one million people across the state will benefit from the free distribution of assorted grains and agricultural inputs as part of his administration’s continued efforts to support citizens and boost food production.

The Governor made this disclosure while hosting Special Advisers and Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals at a Ramadan Iftar held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He revealed that the distribution exercise would commence immediately, with a wide range of essential food items and agricultural inputs to be provided free of charge to beneficiaries across the state.

According to him, the items earmarked for distribution include rice, maize, millet, fertilisers, herbicides, power tillers, solar pumps, CNG water pumps and other critical farm inputs aimed at strengthening both dry and wet season farming.

He explained that the gesture underscores his administration’s people-centred approach to governance, emphasising that leadership must directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens, particularly in periods of economic challenges.

The Governor noted that each beneficiary would receive at least one item, stressing that the programme is designed not only to cushion the effects of hardship during Ramadan but also to accelerate agricultural productivity and strengthen food security across Kebbi State.

He directed the Secretary to the State Government to ensure that all affected Advisers and Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals who are yet to receive their furniture allowances are paid promptly and in accordance with government approval..

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Advisers’ Forum, Alhaji Zayyanu Shehu Sanka, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his generosity and inclusive leadership style, noting that the appointment of a large number of advisers demonstrates the Governor’s confidence in their capacity to serve.

Also speaking, Prof. Suleiman Khalid Jega, the Chairman of the Forum of Heads of Boards and Parastatals, commended the Governor for what he described as remarkable achievements recorded within a short period in office, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture and social interventions.