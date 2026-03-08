Ramadan Outreach: Omo–Ade Spreads Joy To Over 400 Indigents

A philanthropist, Alh Yisa Ismaila Adebayo, has initiated a 30-day Ramadan package distribution programme aimed at bringing joy and relief to the people of his immediate community, Abeokuta North Local Government, as part of efforts to help others grow spiritually and empathise with the less privileged.

Alhaji Adebayo, also known as OmoAde, who made this known while fielding questions from journalists at his Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), submitted that Nigerians need to utilise the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the country’s wellbeing and prosperity, emphasising the importance of community support and kindness.

He noted that Ramadan is a time for deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and empathy towards the less fortunate, maintaining that it offers numerous benefits, including spiritual growth, self-discipline, and a deeper connection with Almighty Allah. Alh. Adebayo stated further that the holy month also promotes empathy for the less fortunate and encourages charitable acts, fostering a sense of community and compassion.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, forgiveness, and kindness. I urge everyone to use this opportunity to pray for our country and to reach out to those in need,” he said.