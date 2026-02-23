Ramadan: Osun Cleric Urges Compassion Among Muslims

…As Adeleke’s aide distributes reliefs to 537 beneficiaries

An Osun based islamic cleric, Al-Imam Suleiman Ajisope, has urged Muslims to embrace compassion, unity, and accountability as core values of Ramadan, just as the Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Olaoluwa, popularly known as Asejere, distributed relief food materials and cash to 537 beneficiaries during a Ramadan lecture held in Osogbo.

Speaking as the guest lecturer at the Ramadan lecture held at Blue and White Hotel, Oke Onitea area, Osogbo, Ajisope said the essence of Ramadan goes beyond fasting, stressing that the holy month is a period for believers to support one another and uplift the less privileged.

“This is to tell our people how we can accommodate one another and help each other to rise to a higher level. If we truly support ourselves, it will be easy to reduce poverty in our society.” Ajisope said.

He also charged government officials to remain accountable to the people, noting that leadership is a trust that must be fulfilled.

“The government’s support must always be about the people,” he said. “Before leaders get to their positions, the people believe in them. That belief must be fulfilled because leadership is a promise.”

In his words, Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Olaoluwa, popularly known as Asejere, said the initiative had been sustained over time and was organised to assist vulnerable residents, particularly during the Ramadan period.

“We have been doing this for a while, and we are doing it on behalf of our governor. Those who benefit today are 537. We appreciate everyone who came out for this Ramadan programme, including the Imam of Osogbo land, fellow commissioners, party members, and stakeholders.” Ganiyu said.

He added that supporting the less privileged remains a moral and social responsibility, especially during seasons that emphasise sacrifice and compassion.

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Olorunda Constituency, Olaide Ajibola Kolawole, described the initiative as significant, noting that it reflected inclusiveness across religious and ethnic lines.

“This is another historical moment in our political journey. It is good to see people gathered across religions and backgrounds. In many instances, when politicians give, they give to those who can pay back. But when you give to those who have nothing to offer in return, it shows faith and sincerity.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ede South Local Government and ALGON Secretary in Osun State, Alhaji Lukman Afolabi, commended Asejere for what he described as humanitarian support.

“It is good, especially during the month of Ramadan and the Lent period, to support the less privileged and the aged,” Afolabi said. “I implore our party members to emulate this character so that our party will continue to grow and develop.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Ajibade Oluwaseun, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed gratitude for the intervention.

“In my ward, we have about 210 beneficiaries. This support will help many of us. Some of us will use it to buy food for our families during this period of Ramadan and Lent. We thank Hon. Ganiyu Olaoluwa Asejere for counting us worthy,” he said.