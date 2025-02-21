Ramadan: On Sultan’s Mandate We Shall Stand –MURIC

Share

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has dismissed fears of division among Nigerian Muslims over the issue of Ramadan. In a statement circulated on both social and conventional media on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025, the Islamic human rights group described those who recently fixed the date of the commencement of this year’s Ramadan as Islamic scholars engaging in sheer academic exercise.

The statement which was signed by MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, went on to explain that the Islamic scholars merely partook in calculating the movement of celestial objects as done in astronomy to determine the date of the appearance of the crescent.

He said: “The attention of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has been drawn to a notification for the commencement of Ramadan on 1st March, 2025 given by the League of Alfas and Imams in Yorubaland.

“The notification which was given media hype was also portrayed as a sign of division among Nigerian Muslims as well as a challenge to the authority of the Sultan of Sokoto. “We affirm that it is not unusual to find academics coming together to rub minds on issues of scientific, economic or social matters. They are trained to agitate minds and agree to disagree.

This is exactly what those who announced the date of the commencement of this year’s Ramadan have done. “They came together as Islamic scholars engaging in sheer academic exercise.

They merely partook in calculating the movement of celestial objects as done in astronomy to determine the date of the appearance of the crescent. It should be made clear that academic exercise and scientific experimentation is allowed in Islam.

“What is noteworthy is that those who made the announcement did not claim to be doing so as leaders of Nigerian Muslims but as Islamic scholars of a particular region. It is scholarship. It is intellectual engagement.

“It should also be noted that this is not a new development. They do it every year. Exempli gratia, the same League of Imams fixed the date of Ramadan for April 25 in the year 2020. They mean no harm but the press just elected to sensationalise it. “Even the League of Imams and Alfas has dismissed insinuations that the organization announced the date to confront the Sultan.

“We therefore assert clearly, emphatically and unequivocally that the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, is fully in charge not only of matters relating to the commencement and termination of Ramadan but all matters affecting Muslims in Nigeria as a whole.

“Let it be known from the West to the East and from the North to the South that when to become, when the time comes to announce the beginning of Ramadan, we are going to wait until we hear from the AmiirulMu’miniin (the Commander of the Faithful), the Sultan of Sokoto, even if he announces another date different by one or more days from March 1, 2025. On the Sultan’s mandate we shall stand. “Any suggestion that there are rumblings in the camp of Nigerian Muslims is therefore laughable, divisive and provocative.

We are all united under the able, visionary and exemplary leadership of the Sultan. Muslims have always been known for their discipline. “However, we are constrained to disown an individual who has been claiming to be the chief Imam of Yorubaland. It is only towns and Islamic organisations that have chief Imams.

Any so-called office of the chief Imam of Yorubaland exists only in the figment of imagination of the author and his promoters. “It is like somebody calling himself the Bishop of Yorubaland.

That office does not exist. It is a sham. It is fraudulent. We urge the press to stop encouraging perfidy. Anyone parading himself as the Chief Imam of Yorubaland is therefore a joker, a clown and a court jester. He should be ignored.”

