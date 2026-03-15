Ramadan: Olubadan Distributes Food Items To Over 5,000 Residents

Over 5,000 residents of Ibadanland have benefitted from the Ramadan Fast and Lent food packages distributed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Beneficiaries received cash, school bags for children, and food items including rice, beans, semovita, garri, maize, and noodles at the event held at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan. Many expressed deep appreciation to the Monarch for the gesture.

Speaking while handing over the packages, Oba Ladoja explained that the initiative is part of his ongoing commitment to giving back to the society.

The monarch, represented at the event by his wife, Olori Rashidat Olayinka Ladoja, noted that Oba Ladoja has been carrying out similar acts of charity for over 20 years. She said, “Baba Ladoja has been doing this for the past 20 years, but this is the first time we are doing it since he ascended the throne as the Olubadan of Ibadanland. The only difference this year is the larger number of beneficiaries. Last year, we distributed to about 5,000 people; this year, there are more than 5,000. We thank God that the exercise is hitch-free and orderly. Oba Ladoja prioritizes the welfare of his people, whether as a Senator, former governor, or now as Olubadan.”

Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is marked by fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, while Lent is a period of reflection, sacrifice, and generosity for Christians.

Community leaders and beneficiaries praised the Monarch for sustaining the programme over the years, noting that the food items and financial support would significantly help households during a period of rising food costs.

The distribution forms part of Oba Ladoja’s broader humanitarian efforts, aimed at supporting the less privileged and strengthening social bonds among residents of Ibadanland, regardless of religious affiliation.