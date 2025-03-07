New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
Ramadan: Olayinka Solomon Recounts Losing Her Life Fasting While Pregnant

Nollywood actress Olayinka Solomon has stirred reactions after revealing how she almost lost her life after she engaged in fasting while pregnant.

The actress shared her fasting experience amidst the Muslims’ yearly fast known as Ramadan.

Sharing her experience in a post via her social media page, she stated that fasting during pregnancy is not easy, stressing that she almost lost her life during the process.

“Fasting with pregnancy is not easy. Mo ti fe ku”.

It would be recalled that the mother of four had recently opened up on her struggle with postpartum depression a month after welcoming her fourth child.

She also questioned other mothers on how they have been affected and how they deal with postpartum depression.

Olayinka Solomon revealed that she gets easily angry with little things and also battles severe memory loss.

