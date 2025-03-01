Ramadan: Okpebholo Congratulates Muslims, Seeks Prayers For Edo

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday congratulated the Muslim faithfuls on the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

Okpebholo, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, urged muslims to use the Holy Month to pray for peace in Edo State and Nigeria while extending love to their neighbors, the needy and the less-privileged in the society.

“As the crescent moon graces our skies, birthing the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest greetings to all Muslim faithful in Edo State and across the country.

“Ramadan is a time of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion. It is a period of fasting, prayer, and charity, where Muslims are encouraged to strive to strengthen their connection with the Almighty and foster a spirit of unity and compassion within their communities.

“I urge everyone, especially Muslim faithful, to use this blessed month to deepen their faith, extend a helping hand to those in need, and promote peace and harmony among fellow residents and citizens of Edo State.

“Let us remember the less-fortunate and share our blessings with them, which embodies the true spirit of Ramadan.

“I urge you all to continue to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration as he works tirelessly to make the lives of Nigerians better and address the many challenges facing our dear country.

“May Allah (SWT) accept your fast, prayers, and good deeds. May this Ramadan bring everyone closer to Him and fill our hearts with peace, joy, and blessings.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Edo State, I wish you all a blessed and fulfilling Ramadan Kareem,” Governor Okpebholo stressed.

