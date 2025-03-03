Ramadan: Ojokoro LCDA Chair Welcomes Muslins To Holy Month

Share

Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship hopeful, Comrade Aduragbemi Olanrewaju Olaide, popularly known as “Omobabapupa”, has welcomed Muslim Faithfuls in Ojokoro, Lagos and Nigeria at large to the Holy Month of Ramadan, advising them to remain focused, steadfast and committed to spirituality throughout the period.

Omobabapupa in a press release issued by him to his Media Office on Saturday, reminded all Muslim faithfuls of the adherents of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) of the need to follow his doctrines as enshrined in the holy book by remaining holy and pious in the month, while admonishing them to remember to feed the needy.

He prayed that as they supplicate to Allah in the holy, such prayers will be answered and also called on them to remember the Ojokoro LCDA in their prayers that it should continue to progress for the benefit of trust sons and daughters, as well as her inhabitants.

He said, “I welcome our Muslim brothers and sisters to the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month special for making supplication to Almighty Allah, a month of piety and cleansing.

It’s my fervent prayer that God Almighty will answer all our supplications and grant our requests for a better and greater Ojokoro”

This will not be our last celebration in the land of the living. Ameen.

