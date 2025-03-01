Ramadan: Obi Urges Muslims To Offer Prayers For Nigeria

Share

As Muslim begins Ramadan fasting across the world, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged the Muslim faithful to embody the spirit of the season, brotherly love, fasting, and devotion to God.

Obi, in a post via his X handle on Saturday, noted that Nigerian Muslim brothers should use the solemn period to offer sincere prayers for our dear nation.

The economic expert also urges the country’s leaders to prioritize the people’s welfare so that unity and peace prevail and insecurity and economic hardship are alleviated.

“As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins, following the official sighting of the moon and the pronouncement of the Sultan, I would like to urge our Muslim brethren to embody the spirit of the season—brotherly love, fasting, and devotion to God.

“Let us use this solemn period to offer sincere prayers for our dear nation—that our leaders prioritize the people’s welfare, that unity and peace prevail, and that insecurity and economic hardship are alleviated.

“In this sacred time, may we also embrace charity and almsgiving, especially to the sick and less privileged, as taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The current economic challenges call for us to support one another, particularly during this holy month.

“As I continue my nationwide engagements, I wish everyone a blessed and fruitful Ramadan. May Allah accept our prayers and shower us with His blessings. Ramadan Mubarak!

