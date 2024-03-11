Ramadan: Nigeria Needs Prayers More Than Ever Before – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing another Ramadan, urging them to pray for their country.

The Ramadan fasting, which is observed by Muslims globally, commenced on Monday in many countries, including Nigeria, after the sighting of the moon.

The speaker in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi noted that there is no better time to pray for Nigeria than in the Holy Month, stating that the country needs divine intervention more than ever before.

Abbas urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to be able to tackle the numerous socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to remember in their prayers, those who have been abducted by various armed groups across the country and have remained in captivity.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers and supplications as an act of Ibadah, and grant us the grace to navigate through this turbulent time as a nation,” he said.