Ramadan: Nigeria Going Through Challenging Times As Obi Calls For Prayer

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has charged the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to use the Ramadan fast to pray for the nation.

Speaking via his verified X handle, Obi in a statement issued on Monday emphasized that Ramadan was a time for spiritual upliftment, self-improvement, and intense supplications.

He further called for the need to harness the spirit of Ramadan to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood nationwide.

The statement by Obi read, “Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu (May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be with you all). To all my brothers and sisters in Islam by the declaration of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, today Monday, March 11, 2024, marks the beginning of the Ramadan fast in Nigeria and around the world as also announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan.

“These two announcements have paved the way for the beginning of the Islamic holy period of fasting, prayers and charity works. The essence of this period is captured thus, “Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins today the 11th of March 2024. “O ye who believe! fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn piety and righteousness (taqwa). Ramadan is the 9th month of every Islamic year and it is a sacred month for fasting, devotion, and reflection for all Muslim Ummah across the World.

“Fasting during Ramadan does not only involve abstaining from food and drink from dawn till sunset, but it entails practicing self-discipline, avoidance of lustful looks, intimacy with a spouse during the day, and encouraging display of empathy, compassion, piety, and gratitude.

“Ramadan is a time for spiritual upliftment, self-improvement, intense supplications, and seeking Allah’s mercy and reward. I want to use this opportunity to wish the Muslim ummah around the world, particularly in Nigeria, Ramadan Kareem, I believe that we will use this moment to pray for the Nation in these most trying times, to guide and protect our country to lead us out of this challenging times.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Islam, as the crescent moon heralds the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest wishes for a blessed Ramadan. “As you embark on this sacred journey of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection, let us embrace the spirit of Ramadan with open hearts and unwavering faith. May the sacrifices of this period cleanse our hearts and renew our love for one another.

“May this month be filled with abundant peace, finding inner tranquillity through devotion to Allah (SWT), and resonating with peace throughout our nation

“May the blessings of Ramadan bring you closer to Allah (SWT) and fill your hearts with the joy of faith and community.

“Utilize this time for introspection, strengthen your connection with Allah (SWT), and emerge from Ramadan reenergized in your faith. Ramadan is more than personal reflection; it is a time for unity and collective purpose.

Let us harness the spirit of Ramadan to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood nationwide. Share Iftar meals, offer support to those in need, and celebrate the togetherness of defining the Islamic community.

“Promote peace and understanding within Nigeria. May the lessons of Ramadan – compassion, empathy, and self-restraint – guide our interactions and foster a more peaceful society.

“Contribute to the progress and productivity of our beloved nation. May the discipline and focus honed during Ramadan regenerate dedication to building a better Nigeria for all.

“I pray that this Ramadan will be a time of immense blessings for you, your families, and our entire nation. May Allah (SWT) accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds.”