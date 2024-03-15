Ramadan: Niger Govt Earmarks N976m For Muslims To Break Fast

…Declares Monday to Friday as Public holiday to distribute grains worth billions of Naira

The Niger State government has approved the sum of Nine hundred and Seventy-six Million (N976 million) for Ramadan feeding across the Eight Emirate Councils in the State.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon Binta Mamman and made available to Journalists in Minna, the government has also procured assorted grains worth billions of Naira to be distributed to all the 25 local government areas (LGAs), Emirate Councils, Religious leaders, Security Agencies and Political Parties.

According to Hon. Vintage Mamman, “Zone “A” feeding centres of Bida, Agaie and Lapai will receive N222 Million, N43 Million, and N40 Million respectively. While Minna, Kagara and Suleja feeding Centres will get N227 Million, N43 Million and N105 Million respectively.

“Kontagora and Borgu Emirates feeding Centres are to receive N226 Million and N70 Million respectively.”

She then appealed to all who are responsible for the distribution and Coordination of the Palliatives and Ramadan feeding to be fair in carrying out the task.

She added that Ramadan feeding Centres have been set up in all eight Emirate Councils with Emirs as the Coordinators.

Furthermore, she disclosed that “each LGA will receive one thousand bags of 10 kg Rice, 184 bags of 25 kg Rice, two thousand bags of 10 kg Maize, 490 bags of 25 kg of Maize, one thousand two hundred bags of 10kg Millet, as well as one thousand two hundred bags of Sorghum and Seven hundred and seventy-five bags of Beans.

“Each LGA will receive a total number of 7,079 bags of assorted grains while Bida, Kontagora and Suleja LGAs will receive a total of fourteen thousand bags of assorted grains each, with Chanchaga LGA receiving the highest number of twenty-one thousand bags of grains.

“Others to benefit from this gesture are Traditional and Religious Institutions, Security Agencies, Niger State House of Assembly, Political Party (APC), IDPs and Organized Labour.”

She disclosed further that the Government House, Deputy Governor’s Office, SSG’s Office, Head of Service as well as Judiciary and Office of Political Advisers will also benefit.

The Commissioner of Information also disclosed that Monday to Friday next week has been declared a public holiday so as to enable Civil Servants and Political office holders to participate in the distribution and monitoring of the Palliatives and Ramadan feeding in their various LGAs.

She enjoined Nigerlites to seize the opportunity to pray for the peace and tranquillity of the State and the Nation as a whole.

While appealing to Civil Servants and Political office holders to see the task as a call for service to humanity, thanked Farmer Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for making the funds available.