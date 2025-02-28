Ramadan: Muslim Group Offers Free Medical Services

Share

An Islamic group, The Lagos Mainland Muslim Community, has offered free medical treatment to assist the residents of the Mainland and it’s environs to a have healthy fasting.

The medical outreach, which was held at the front of the Lagos Mainland Central Mosque, has over 100 patients, mostly age women, fathers and youths were, screened and treated for malaria, typhoid, hypertension, blood donation and other diseases, according to Chief Jimoh- Faari, the chairman of the group.

He said other services rendered included blood sugar tests, urinalysis, malaria parasite tests, medical consultations, and counselling. Jimoh-Faari, said the medical outreach was to enable Muslims in the area to know their health status and ensure that they are fit to observe the month long Ramadan fast.

He said: “As a Muslims group we don’t want to leave everything to the government to do at the community level and as a Muslim group.

We decided to do the out reach for our Muslim brothers and sisters to stay fit to observe the Ramadan fast. For those whose medical issues is beyond our limit they will be refer to the general hospital for proper medical attention.

“We looked at the situation of the country and discovered that the high cost of living is affecting people’s feeding and medicals, everything we are doing is free. We are not collecting money from anyone. Just walk in and you be check and given a medication that suit your illness.

The medical outreach is in collaboration with our group and Animashaun family to help the less privilege. “We decided to take the medical caravan to this place for people to check their health status before Ramadan. We believe that if we help them clear their health burden, other things will be easier to settle.

“This is not the first time we are embarking on such gestures. We have built cemetery in Ofada and just bought another new one.Though, the program was meant for Muslims alone, but now its for everyone.

We also give free food and sponsor the indigents to school. We took upon our self to help ourselves. We also source funds from the community.

“Nobody is helping us.The new cemetery we just bought is from what we source from ourselves. We don’t expect any reward from anyone except from Allah alone.” According to the legal Adviser of the group, Alhaji Isah Buhari, the outreach is a routine one for them as a Muslims group.

“We are doing this to have a healthy Muslims who may want to fast during the Ramadan, but we don’t have only Muslims with us here, we have Christians. We don’t discriminate.

Whenever we have a program like we do have other faith. Every January we used to have public lecture and free medical outreach. “Our rewards is from Allah alone, we are doing as what is expected of us. We are doing it for Allah alone and humanity generally. So that we may have the rewards here on earth and the hereafter.

We are doing it to enhance the life of our people.” He appealed to donor agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to continue donating towards the noble course.

Two of the beneficiaries, Tunrayo Akeem and Ayinde Olayiwola, thanked the organisers for the gesture and urged other faith-based organisations to also assist the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.

