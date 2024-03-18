New Telegraph

March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ramadan: Minister Urges…

Ramadan: Minister Urges Islamic Scholars to Preach National Unity

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Abdullahi Gwarzo has urged Islamic scholars to use their Ramadan preaching to push for national unity. He also called for fervent prayers for Nigeria to overcome the challenges thwarting its progress.

The minister said yesterday: “The month of Ramadan is one of the sacred periods in Islam when Muslim ummah all over the world devote themselves to the worship of Almighty God and as such Muslims and Islamic scholars should do more in prayers for the nation.”

Gwarzo also enjoined Imams and clerics to use their preaching and Tafsir sessions as a means of emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Read Previous

Oborevwori Congratulates Peter Mbah at 52
Read Next

New Era Girls Secondary School Alumni Elects New Exco