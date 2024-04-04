Ramadan: Minister Gives Out Food Items To Monarchs, Others

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, through his foundation, The Tuggar Foundation, has distributed food items worth millions of naira to the Muslim community in the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. Tuggar Foundation distributed the items to residents of the state including traditional rulers and the underprivileged in society. Director General of the Foundation, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Tukura, said the items were donated by friends and associates of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

He said the items distributed, which included bags of rice and sugar as well as cartons of spaghetti, macaroni and talia and groundnut oil are for all people of the state irrespective of political party affiliation in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fasting by Muslims. “The items are meant to alleviate the hardship people are going through presently as it will at least take care of their immediate needs.”