Ramadan: Midea Promotes Culture Of Sharing, Giving, Caring

The holy month of Ramadan is here, and the leading global appliance company, Midea, is igniting the culture of giving while also promoting family bonding through a series of activities.

Tagged ‘Midea Ramadan’, the campaign will feature activities aimed at supporting the Nigerian Muslim communities by feeding and sharing of gifts that will help them make the most of the fasting season.

Midea will be spreading the message of love, giving and sharing among Muslims in 3 major cities (Lagos, Ibadan and Kano), while emphasizing the importance of small domestic appliances (SDAs) using these appliances in making meals for breaking of fast (Iftar).

Speaking on the campaign, Midea Marketing Manager Nigeria, Kenneth Ekwueme, stated that during Ramadan, “Muslim faithfuls fast for long hours. Midea small domestic appliances can be used to prepare some of the most nutritious meals for balancing the protein and calcium that the body needs in the face of long hours of fasting.

Research has proven that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this can happen by using Midea SDAs.” “To welcome this special time of the year, Midea will be using various platforms to support Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan by reminding them to reflect, prepare their zakat offerings and encourage family and friends.”

Ekwueme said. He further explained: “We have partnered with selected chefs and also developed nutritious and nourishing recipes – all infused with the goodness with Midea small appliances to make preparing Sahur and Iftar meals easier for Muslims.”

Another unique leg of this initiative is the #Iftarwithmideacampaign, aimed at further highlighting the fasting period as a time to be generous, open our doors to people around us, share love and smiles. We have also selected some Muslim influencers to help push this narrative. This will be done online and it’s specifically for those who engages with them and answer their questions.