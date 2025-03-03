Ramadan: Middle Belt Forum Condemns School Closures In Some Northern States

Share

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the closure of public and private schools in certain parts of the north, saying that the move is an injustice against the nonMuslim students in the affected areas.

The forum also said they are worried about the development: “it is unfortunate that the closure of schools is also binding on Kebbi and Southern Bauchi, which are bonafide parts of the Middle Belt.”

Luka Binniyat, National Spokesman of the Middle Belt Forum, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, lamented that, “this action serves as a stark confirmation of the longstanding fears among non-Muslims in these states – that the implementation of Sharia does not differentiate between Muslims and nonMuslims.

“It is deeply unjust that non-Muslim students and pupils should suffer significant setbacks in their education simply because Muslims in these states wish to fulfill their religious obligations.

While these students remain at home, their counterparts in other parts of the country will continue attending classes and tutorials, preparing for national examinations that all students must sit for.”

The forum which also blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allowing the implementation of Sharia in some states during his tenure said, “the rest of Nigeria must not take this directive lightly as it is evident that these Sharia states are gradually distancing themselves from Nigeria’s secular framework.

“This development further justifies the persistent calls by the Middle Belt Forum and the Southern Forum for the restructuring of Nigeria.

The urgency of this need grows as we continue to witness increasing intolerance towards the collective liberty and freedom of nonMuslims in these states. “President Bola Tinubu must exercise his authority to prevent these states from descending into religious fundamentalism.

Had former President Olusegun Obasanjo firmly asserted that Nigeria and all its federating units must remain a secular state, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, such issues might never have arisen.”

The forum, therefore, called on Tinubu to learn from this precedent and “take a firm stand to safeguard the rights and privileges of all non-Muslims against the oppressive effects of Sharia-based policies.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

