Ramadan: Matawalle Distributes N500m To 2,800 In Zamfara

The Minister of Defense for State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has distributed over 500 million naira to 200 selected people from each of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state aimed to cushion hardship being faced during the Ramadan fasting.

Most of the beneficiaries, according to the Special Adviser on Politics under the office of the Defense Minister in a press briefing in Gusau Thursday, Ibrahim Maigandi Danmaliki, are members of the APC, party stakeholders and leaders.

Maigandi further disclosed that the decision for the Defense Minister to opt for monetising the gesture was that other politicians from Zamfara State had chosen to distribute tons of assorted grains with a view to alleviating the hardship.

He maintained that twenty-four other politicians loyalists have been separately selected from across the six local government areas of the west zone, which included Talata Mafara, Bakura, Maradun, Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi, who would benefit the sum of 250,000 naira each.

“When you are given grains, the next thing you would need is money because nothing could be prepared without the use of money, this is the main reason, my boss saw it very important to distribute money at this moment in Ramadan”, Maigandi has explained.

