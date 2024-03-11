Ramadan: Makinde Urges Muslims To Remember The Poor

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has urged Muslims, particularly the wealthy, to remember those who are poor in their communities, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the governor expressed his gratitude to Muslims for marking the start of Ramadan, urging Muslims to pray more often for the nation and the state.

NEW TELEGRAPH reports that the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, has its crescent, which was sighted in Saudi Arabia to mark the start of the fast.

Makinde referred to the holy month as a good month in which Allah rewards the prayers of the Muslim Ummah in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde exhorted Muslims, particularly the wealthy, to keep the underprivileged in mind when they go about their daily lives.

The governor also tasked Muslims worldwide with exemplifying the teachings of Prophet Mohammed of love, kindness, and good neighbourliness.

“I felicitate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445.

“This is another opportunity offered to us by Allah (SWT) to serve Him and seek His face and I will encourage all and sundry to make good use of the opportunity as always.

“We do know that our country is in a bit of economic hardship, but while we continue to look up to the leaders to do the needful, we must also support our hopes with prayers to God.

“I also want to charge my Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those who have in abundance, to remember their neighbours and show kindness. It is my prayer that Allah SWT will reward your acts of worship and accept it as Ibadah.”