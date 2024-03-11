Ramadan: Makinde Calls for Increased Prayers, Good Neighbourliness

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world on the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445. The governor, who described the holy month as a blessed month in which Allah rewards the worship of the Muslim Ummah, charged Muslims to increase their prayers for the country and the state. Makinde called for increased prayers for the country amid the economic hardship facing the people, noting that though leaders have been doing everything to turn the situation around, prayers are of greater essence at this time.

He equally charged Muslims around the world to demonstrate the lessons of love, kindness and good neighbourliness as taught by Prophet Mohammed, admonishing those who have enough to remember their neighbours, as more people are going through hard times. According to the governor, his administration had been doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the economic hardship and it will not relent until life becomes better for all residents of the state. He said: “I felicitate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445. “This is another opportunity offered to us by Allah (SWT) to serve Him and seek His face and I will encourage all and sundry to make good use of the opportunity as always.”