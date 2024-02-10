Ramadan: Look Out For Sha’aban Moon, Sultan Urges Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has encouraged Muslims in Nigeria to watch for the crescent of Sha’aban 1445AH after sunset on Saturday, 29th Rajab, 1445AH (February 10, 2024).

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, emphasizing the scientific approach to moon conjunction and its significance in determining Ramadan’s proximity.

The eighth lunar calendar month, Sha’aban, signifies that Ramadan, the ninth lunar month, is approximately a month away.

Scientifically, the expected moon conjunction is on Friday, February 9, 2024, by 11:59 pm, with Shehu highlighting that the moon becomes visible after the conjunction, even considering environmental factors.