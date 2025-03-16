Ramadan: Live righteous ahead transition, clerics urge Muslims

Share

Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministry, Odo-Egbo, Ijebu Ode, has said that the current administration in Nigeria will initiate policies that would correct the previous anomalies in the nation’s economy.

Iyunade added that no secession in any part of the country will be successful, saying that any part of the country that is using its resources to finance secession will amount to waste.

The cleric stated these at a press conference to commemorate the 29th Anniversary and the 23rd Annual Convention of the Ministry.

The celebration, he said, will be held from Sunday March 16 with a rally, and continues with revival hours from Monday 17 to Thursday March 20 at 5:00pm daily.

He said that the Ministers’ Conference will be held from Tuesday March 18 to Thursday March 20 at the church’s headquarters in Odo-Egbo between 9:00am and 2:00pm daily. Praise night will be held on Friday March 21 at 10:00pm and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday March 23.

Speaking further on the prophecy for the year, Prophet Iyunade stated that the unity of Nigeria is paramount in God’s agenda for now:”No secession in any part of the country will be successful. Any part of this country that is using its resources to finance secession will be tantamount to waste. Nigeria will remain one. The unity of Nigeria is paramount in God’s agenda for now.

“The disintegration of this country has not been approved by God. All the resources used in agitation should be used for the provision of infrastructural development of their regions.

“The present regime will correct the anomalies in the economy. All the threats will have no effect and would not be able to stop the reformation of the policies initiated by this government.The spiritual advice for the leaders is for them to take it easy and softly and allow opposition parties to exist.”

The prophet further revealed that God said that all the leaders and their cronies that are responsible for the destruction of the economy of the country shall face the wrath of God soon.

He said further that all the secrets of people promoting unrest in Nigeria will be exposed, while they shall be disgraced as judgment is closer.

While saying that God said that there is still hope for the country’s turn around, he stated that the promises of God for the nation are still assured, while her economy will still boom and that a time that the nation shall have more than enough is coming.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

