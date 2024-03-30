Ramadan: LG Launches double offer for home appliances for Nigerians

As Muslims around the world still observing the Holy month of Ramadan, with its values of purity, LG Electronics has disclosed that it is launching its ‘Double Offer’ Ramadan promo campaign, which is aims to inspire people to do better, make the season more meaningful, and highlight the goodness that LG’s products provide to consumers.

Stating this in a release made available to New Telegraph, the General Manager, Home Appliances LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Brian Kang, said, “This Ramadan, LG Electronics is proud to announce exclusive rewards for those who join its Insider community, embrace the spirit of giving and celebration with access to special offers on home appliances when you become a part of LG’s exclusive Insider community.”

He continued, “Ramadan is a time for giving back to our valued customers. “We are thrilled to offer exclusive rewards to those who join our Insider Community, allowing them to enjoy significant savings on our premium home appliances.

“LG is always pleased to contribute to noteworthy events, a brand tradition that has endured throughout its history. “This time, we anticipate that our exclusive offerings will effortlessly enhance Ramadan festivities for families and people taking part in the important moments of community building during this holy month,” Kang added.

LG is committed to making this occasion even more special for its customers. By joining the Insider community, customers will gain access to a treasure trove of exclusive offers and discounts on a wide range of LG home appliances. From cutting-edge refrigerators and washing machines to sleek kitchen appliances and innovative home entertainment systems, LG has something for every household need. By joining the Insider community, customers can unlock special deals that are not available anywhere else.

However to gain access to this double offer, joining the LG Insider community is easy. Simply visit https://www.lg.com/africa/lg-insider-community-referral-program and sign up to become a member today. Once registered, members will gain instant access to exclusive offers, promotions, and exciting news. Offer has already begun March 26th, 2024 and expected to last till May 31st, 2024

The exclusive deals will be on select LG products ranging from home appliances to ACs and home entertainment devices. These deals are available exclusively on the Fouani online store at https://fouanistore.com/ng/en.