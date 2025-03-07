Ramadan: Let’s Use Fasting To Purify Our Hearts, NAHCON Boss Urges Muslims

Share

As Nigerian Muslim faithful joined their counterparts worldwide to commence this year’s holy month of Ramadan recently, the chairman/ CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullah Saleh Usman, has described the month as an opportunity for the faithful to strengthen their bonds of brotherhood and urged them to show compassion to the less privileged.

The NAHCON boss stated this in his Ramadan goodwill message to Nigerian Muslims and called on the faithful to use the month-long period of fasting to purify their hearts, renew their intentions, and strive for excellence in their worship and daily conduct.

According to him, Ramadan was a sacred month of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed devotion to Allah, adding that it was a period when the doors of mercy and forgiveness were wide open, and the rewards for good deeds multiplied.

“As the blessed month of Ramadan commences, on behalf of Board Members, Management, and entire staff of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) I convey our congratulations and warm wishes to all Muslims across our beloved nation. “This sacred month is a time of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed devotion to Allah (SWT).

It is a period when the doors of mercy and forgiveness are wide open, and the rewards for good deeds are multiplied. “Ramadan is not only a time for fasting and prayer but also an opportunity for us to strengthen our bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, to show compassion to the less privileged, and to seek Allah’s guidance in all our endeavors.

“Let us use this month to purify our hearts, renew our intentions, and strive for excellence in our worship and daily conduct,” Prof Usman stated.

He assured that NAHCON remains committed to ensuring that Muslims fulfill their spiritual needs of making the sacred Hajj, which he stated gave the Hajj body gave period of grace to enable intending pilgrims to register and make payments for their participation in the 2025 Hajj.

“At the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), we remain committed to serving the Muslim Ummah and ensuring that they fulfill their spiritual needs of making the sacred Hajj.

According to Usman, “It is in the light of this that a period of grace is given to enable intending pilgrims register and make payments for their participation in the 2025 Hajj.

We pray that Allah (SWT) grants us the strength and wisdom to fulfill our responsibilities for the betterment of our communities.” He, however, admonished the faithful to fast with sincerity and seek increased blessings for Nigeria and its leaders as well as the success of this year’s Hajj exercise and safety and well-being of pilgrims.

“I enjoin us all to rid ourselves of negativity that may hold back our progress as a nation, and to fast with all sincerity, seeking increased blessings for our nation and its leaders. Let us also pray for the success of this year’s Hajj operations and the safety and well-being of all pilgrims. “May Allah (SWT) bless us all and grant us the strength to maximize the blessings of this holy month.

Ramadan Mubarak!” In another development, NAHCON has announced commencement of online application for the 2025 Hajj National Medical Team (NMT), adding that the application portal will be opened on March 8 from midnight and will be closed on March 14 by 11:59 pm.

According to the commission, only medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and Environment/Community Health Officers (CHO/EHO) were the only professionals needed, adding that, “The application portal can be accessed via NAHCON’s website by clicking “Resources” and then “NMT Application Portal” from the main menu.”

It, however, stated that NMT operation would be based on volunteerism in line with international standards, declaring that only successful applicants would be communicated to after every stage.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

