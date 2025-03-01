Ramadan: Let’s Show Love, Rebuild Society, APC Charges Muslims

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Muslim faithfuls to use the Ramadan period to show love and rebuild the society.

The party gave the charge in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The Ramadan period, which is a period of fasting for the Muslim faithfuls started in Saturday.

APC, which also rejoices with the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the Ramadan also urged them to devote the sacred period of fasting and prayer for spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and demonstrable kindness.

The party said, “Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims all over the world by fasting and prayers, underscores the importance of love, sacrifice, and unity in building a better and stronger society.

“Our great Party urges Muslims to leverage this important period to pray for the nation’s progress, development, peace and security.

“It also behoves us to pray for our leaders at all levels, while reaching out to the less-privileged in our society in compassion and fellowship.

“It is our heartfelt prayer and hope that the Almighty Allah hears and grants all our supplications and imbue us with the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy, compassion and kindness this holy period and beyond.”

