Ramadan, Lent: Shettima’s Wife Urges Unity, Peaceful Coexistence

Wife of the Vice-President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence as Muslims and Christians commence the sacred seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

In a goodwill message on Thursday in Abuja, Mrs. Shettima congratulated Muslims on the beginning of Ramadan, describing the holy month as a period of prayer, fasting, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal.

According to her, Ramadan serves as a reminder of the virtues of kindness, generosity, and service to humanity, urging adherents to uphold the teachings of the Holy Quran through acts of compassion and forgiveness.

She said: “Ramadan is a sacred period for spiritual growth, self-discipline, and compassion, reminding Muslims of the importance of kindness, generosity, and service to humanity.”

The Vice-President’s wife expressed hope that the fasting period would strengthen faith, deepen reflection, and foster peace within families and communities.

She also extended goodwill to Christians observing Lent, encouraging them to utilise the season for reflection and deeper communion with God.

According to her, Lent is a time for spiritual renewal, sacrifice, and renewed commitment to righteous living.

“As Christians begin Lent, the season equally calls for reflection, sacrifice, and renewed commitment to faith, love, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” she stated.

Mrs. Shettima observed that both Ramadan and Lent emphasise compassion, selflessness, and love for humanity, stressing that these shared values should reinforce national unity and harmony.

She urged Nigerians to promote mutual respect and understanding, irrespective of religious differences, and to support one another in building peace, stability, and national progress.

She also appealed to religious leaders to sustain messages of tolerance and coexistence during the sacred periods.

Mrs. Shettima expressed optimism that prayers offered throughout Ramadan and Lent would attract divine guidance and blessings for the country.

She wished Muslims a blessed Ramadan and Christians a fulfilling Lenten season marked by peace, hope, and spiritual growth.