Ramadan/Lent: Renewed Hope Ambassadors Distribute Bags Of Rice To Osun Residents

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Osun State on Thursday distributed over 1,600 50 kg bags of rice to Muslim and Christian groups in the state.

The body also extended the gesture to labour unions, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), ethnic groups, including Hausa, Igbo, Igala among others.

New Telegraph report that the gesture was in the spirit of holy month of Ramadan and Lenten season.

Speaking at the distribution exercise held at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, the Osun State Coordinator, Oluomo Sunday Akere, said the gesture was to relieve indigent Muslims and Christians of the stress of expensive celebration and ensure that every home has a course to celebrate.

“The Muslims have fasted for 30 days and to the glory of God the Eid-el-Fitr would be celebrated and our proprietor deem it fit to reach out to them in the spirit of giving and to ensure that every home enjoy the eid celebration.

“Also, the Christians are fasting and it will last for 40 days after which we will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and President Bola Tinubu would not want the less privileged persons to be left behind in this celebrations.

“To this end, we are distributing 1,600 bags of 50kg rice to Muslims communities, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Labour Unions, Students groups, ethnic groups among many others”, he said.