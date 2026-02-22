Ramadan/Lent: Oyetola’s Initiative Distributes Food Items To Households In Osun

As part of efforts to ease the economic burden during the 2026 Ramadan and Lenten periodsRamadan and Lenten periods in Osun State, the initiative of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday distributed food items to 5,000 households across 10 Local Government Areas of the state.

The initiative, named Ilerioluwa Development Initiative, was facilitated by the son of the minister, Femi Oyetola, and aimed at aiding the aged and widows during the holy month.

Speaking at the venue of the distribution at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, Femi Oyetola said, “This initiative is part of what I have been doing in the past, including the last Christmas and New Year celebration. This is just a hand of love extended to the vulnerable, especially the aged, widows, and widowers.”

He noted that the initiative targets Osun Central, which is made up of 10 local government areas of the state.

Femi, who was represented by former Senior Special Assistant on Student Mobilisation to Oyetola, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji, said, “These food items will be distributed to 5,000 households. This will further help our people during the holy month. I am sure this gesture will go a long way in reducing the economic burden on our people during Ramadan.

“The package that was distributed contains rice, garri, beans, milk, and beverages.”

Also, the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader, Hon. Kudirat Fakokunde, while addressing the beneficiaries, said, “The incumbent government never paid attention to the welfare of its own members and associates, not to talk of the vulnerable, especially the aged and widows.

“We are yet to be in government and we are doing this. Imagine when we get into government. I admonish you all that from what you receive here today, extend it to others who do not have. Use this little gift to extend the love that Ramadan preaches.”

“I want to remind you that we have a strong and capable governorship candidate for the 2026 election. I urge you all to vote for him en masse and chase away Accord/PDP from Osun State,” she added.