Ramadan, Lent: ‘God Is Speaking To Nigeria,’ Says First Lady

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the coincidence of the 2026 Christian Lenten season and the Muslim Ramadan fast as God’s divine message calling Nigerians to live in unity.

She made this statement on Thursday, 5 March, 2026 during an Interfaith Breaking of Fast (Iftar/Lent) for women drawn from different sectors of society.

According to the First Lady, the overlap of the two major religious observances sends a strong signal about peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“Today, like I said, is indeed a great day. It is a day that God only made for us to gather together, and for women, first, from different backgrounds. Since the Ramadan fast was announced, and the Lenten season began together, it was like God was speaking to us as a nation,” she noted.

She explained that love for God and humanity remains the core message of faith.

Drawing from her personal experience, the First Lady highlighted her nearly four decades of interfaith marriage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an example of peaceful religious coexistence.

“Recently, we know a lot of things have been going on and people are trying to target towards our religious beliefs… And we Nigerians, we know that most of the time that is not the case. Some of us are married to men of different faith, and we lived together among us for many years. Me, almost 40 years.”

She said despite their religious differences, mutual respect and maturity have sustained their relationship.

“And I can tell you, I cannot remember when both of us raised our voices at each other. Maybe not more than twice in the 40 years, I can tell you that. So we’ve been quite mature and respectful about that. And I believe that’s the best way to live together.

The First Lady urged Nigerians, especially women in leadership, to promote unity, compassion and integrity in service to the nation.

Speaking on the theme of the event, she encouraged women whose spouses hold public office to play constructive roles in governance and community development.

She also advised Nigerians to discard an entitlement mentality and instead focus on mentoring the younger generation.

“We all have a lot of work to do, especially for the young people. You have to mentor them… The old school is still modern… So we have the real intelligence to pass on to the next generation,” she added.

In a lecture delivered at the event, a Director at the National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Ganiyat Adejoke Adesina-Uthman, highlighted what she described as a crisis of trust in public office.

Speaking on the topic “Serving with Excellence, Compassion and Integrity in Public Life,” she emphasised that integrity remains essential for credible leadership.

“If you are lacking in integrity, then you are clearly fraud. Your name and your character must be the same. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone,” she said.