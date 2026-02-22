Ramadan/Lent Fasting: Olajide Gives Money, Relief Materials To Muslim, Christian Faithful

The federal lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has extended financial assistance and relief materials to Muslim and Christian faithful across his constituency.

The outreach programme, which took place at the Adeoyo residence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, saw hundreds of beneficiaries receive cash support and other items aimed at easing the economic burden often associated with the fasting period.

Speaking during the exercise, Olajide said the intervention was designed to demonstrate solidarity with constituents observing the sacred seasons and to cushion the effects of prevailing economic challenges.

According to the federal lawmaker, Ramadan and Lent are periods that emphasise sacrifice, compassion, and generosity, noting that leaders must embody these values through practical acts that uplift the vulnerable.

“This season calls for reflection and sharing. As our Muslim brothers and sisters observe Ramadan and our Christian brethren continue the Lenten fast, it is important that we extend hands of support to those in need,” Olajide said.

He explained that the cash support was targeted at widows, elderly residents, artisans, market women, youths, and other groups within the constituency, while food packages were distributed to households to assist with daily sustenance during the fasting period.

Olajide added that the initiative forms part of his continuous constituency engagement efforts, stressing that representation goes beyond lawmaking to include responsive social support.

Community leaders and beneficiaries who spoke at the event commended the lawmaker for what they described as a timely intervention, noting that the assistance would go a long way in supporting families during the religious observances.

The federal lawmaker reiterated his commitment to inclusive representation, assuring constituents that regardless of religious affiliation, his office remains open to initiatives that promote welfare, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

“As we observe these sacred seasons, let us strengthen the bonds of love and unity within our communities. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a more supportive society,” he stated.

Prayers were also offered by Muslim and Christian leaders for peace, stability, and continued development within the constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, and the nation at large.