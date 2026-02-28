Ramadan, Lent Convergence Double Blessing For Nigeria – Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described the coincidence of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season as a unique opportunity for national rebirth.

Speaking at a special Ramadan Iftar aimed at fostering unity and religious tolerance among Muslim and Christian communities at the Al-Ahfad Mosque in Gombe State, Adebayo said the convergence calls for reflection.

“The central message in this holy Ramadan, which coincides with Christians’ Lent, is an opportunity to redeem ourselves, renew our faith, and reflect on who we are as a community,” Adebayo said.

According to him, the presence of Christianity and Islam in Nigeria should be seen as a double blessing rather than a source of division.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the core values of both religions — peace, justice, and responsible leadership — to build a united and progressive nation.

“If we are united and use the tenets of our religions to raise a new generation, they will not be thinking of how to get rid of each other; rather, they will be thinking of how to get rid of bad leadership.

“The faith and characteristics of our religions talk about peace, justice and raising leaders who will unite us together, and the earlier we start, the better for us.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Imam of the mosque, Dr Umar Dokaji, said the gathering was timely as both Muslims and Christians are observing fasting periods.

He noted that inviting Christian and Islamic scholars to break fast together was a practical demonstration of religious tolerance, especially at a time when the country faces allegations of religious persecution, as well as ethnic and terrorist crises in some parts.

“This kind of gathering will help unite the two major religious faiths and will go a long way in preventing deadly religious crises in the largest Black nation on earth,” Dokaji said, while also calling for support for vulnerable groups and stressing that justice remains key to resolving Nigeria’s lingering challenges.

Also speaking, former North-East Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Abare Kalla, who represented the Christian invitees, described the joint fasting period as divinely orchestrated.

He said the prayers and supplications offered by Muslims during Ramadan mirror those of Christians during Lent, emphasising that the overwhelming majority of Muslims globally reject terrorism.

He added that Christians and Muslims working together can overcome the forces of violence and division threatening the country.

Kalla recalled how Christian and Muslim communities in Nasarawa had previously resolved a misunderstanding over a place of worship amicably, describing it as a model of peaceful coexistence.

The interfaith Iftar brought together Islamic scholars, Christian clerics and community leaders, all united by a common call for peace, justice and national cohesion.