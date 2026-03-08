Ramadan, Lent Coincidence Teaches Selflessness, Religious Tolerance – Olowu Of Kuta

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba (Dr.) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has urged Nigerians to embrace selflessness, religious tolerance, and compassion for the needy as Muslims observe Ramadan while Christians mark the Lenten season.

The monarch said the coincidence of the two fasting periods this year carries an important spiritual lesson about humanity and unity.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during the annual Ramadan lecture he organised at his palace on Sunday, the traditional ruler said the overlap of Ramadan and Lent shows that God intends for believers to reflect on their responsibilities to others.

According to him, fasting is not only for God but also for the benefit of humanity, as it reminds those who have enough to remember those who struggle to survive.

“We are not fasting because of God; we are fasting for ourselves. God wants us to know that if you can afford food and comfort, thousands like you cannot. We should therefore be our brother’s keeper,” he said.

The monarch also called on Nigerians to show greater kindness to the less privileged during the fasting period.

Oba Oyelude further advised politicians and leaders to demonstrate patriotism and the fear of God, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

“They should be patriotic and fear God. The country has a lot of money now, but is the money trickling down to the people? If our politicians truly fear God, the resources of the country will reach the masses,” he said.

The Olowu also urged leaders to place the interest of the state above ethnic or sectional sentiments in their decisions.

Addressing religious leaders in the country, the monarch stressed the need for tolerance among different faiths and cautioned against forcing individuals to adopt particular religions.

He said global conflicts involving countries like Iran, Israel, and the United States, with different religious identities, should serve as a lesson for Nigerians to respect religious diversity.

“If you are a Muslim, remain committed to your faith. If you are a Christian, remain committed to your faith. Religious leaders should not force anyone to join their religion,” he said.

Oba Oyelude added that peaceful coexistence among different religious groups remains essential for Nigeria’s unity and development.