Ramadan, Lent: COAS Tasks Soldiers On Discipline, Unity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has urged Nigerian soldiers to uphold discipline, unity and unwavering commitment to duty as they continue to defend the nation against evolving security threats.

Shaibu made the call during a combined breaking of fast for Muslim and Christian soldiers observing the Ramadan and Lenten seasons on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian army exists because of the sacrifices and dedication of its soldiers, stressing that officers’ responsibilities were tied directly to the commitment of troops. “It is because of our soldiers that officers have a job, and because of you the Army exists,” he said.

Shaibu noted that the spiritual observances of Ramadan and Lent reflected virtues such as sacrifice, patience, discipline and compassion, which align closely with the professional values expected of every Nigerian soldier.

He said the gathering also offered an opportunity to reflect on the responsibilities of the military in safeguarding the nation. The COAS said thousands of Nigerian troops remained deployed across different theatres of operation, confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security challenges.