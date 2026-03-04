Ramadan Lecture: I’ll Continue To Praise Allah, Olubadan

The Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), has expressed his unalloyed gratitude to Allah for His mercy over his life, family and Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja expressed his gratitude to Allah during the Ramadan Lecture he organized at the Olubadan palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga shortly after the Ramadan Lecture. The statement said: “I owe Allah everything for sparing my life to witness year 2026 Ramadan Lecture.

And for my enthronement as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland and the peace that is reigning supreme throughout Ibadanland.”

The guest lecturer at the occasion, the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheik Muyideen Salman, congratulated Olubadan for the grace he received not only to become Olubadan of Ibadanland but also for organizing year 2026 Ramadan Lecture, the 1st of its kind since his enthronement as the Olubadan of Ibadanland The Chief Imam described Oba Ladoja as a selfless, patient, kind- hearted person who believes in God’s time.