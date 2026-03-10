In a moment that redefined interfaith engagement in Lagos State, ADEDAS recorded a historic milestone at its Annual Ramadan Lecture as both a Muslim cleric and a Christian pastor jointly delivered lectures on the same platform.

The unprecedented development marked the first time in the history of the programme that leaders of the two major faiths were invited as guest lecturers, sending a strong message of unity, tolerance, and shared responsibility for nation-building.

The lecture, held in Awori bus stop, Abule Egba, Lagos, was organised by ADEDAS under the leadership of Prince Amb. (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla is a prominent Nigerian philanthropist, security expert, and real estate investor. Land Graduate Surveyor, and the Chief Executive Officer of Adedas and Company Global Services Limited.

The initiative reflects Prince Ewenla’s longstanding commitment to promoting religious harmony, moral consciousness, community development, and economic awareness within society.

Themed “Impact of Religion and Economic Development in Society,” the event focused on the critical role faith institutions must play in shaping values that drive national growth and sustainable development.

Delivering the first lecture, Prophet Olamilekan Johnson, widely known as Omo Jesu of CCC Graceland Cathedral Mount Zion, emphasised that Nigerians, regardless of religious differences, ultimately serve the same God.

In recognition of Prince Ewenla’s outstanding support and fatherly role in the church, the cleric formally acknowledged him as the Father of the Church (Baba Ijo) of CCC Graceland Cathedral Mount Zion.

Prophet Johnson stressed that rebuilding the nation must begin from the home through discipline, integrity, and the promotion of hard work.

He noted that economic development cannot thrive without strong moral values and therefore urged citizens to embrace productivity, honesty, and unity of purpose.

According to him, religion must serve as a unifying force capable of guiding both leaders and followers toward sustainable national progress.

He further called on Christians and Muslims to provide mutual moral and emotional support and to work together toward building a better Nigeria.

In a remarkable show of solidarity and interfaith respect, the Christian cleric donated a Muslim kettle to support the ablution needs of Muslim faithful during prayers at the programme. The symbolic gesture drew applause and admiration from attendees and further reinforced the message of unity and religious tolerance.

Delivering the second lecture, Fadheelat Sheikh Abdul Fatai Muh Raji Athaqofy, popularly known as Baba Ni Mushin, reinforced the message of peaceful coexistence and interfaith collaboration.

The respected Islamic scholar encouraged Nigerians to see religious diversity not as a source of division but as a strength that can be harnessed for national development.

He also urged religious leaders to ensure that faith-based teachings promote moral discipline, social responsibility, and national progress.

The event attracted distinguished dignitaries, including religious leaders, traditional representatives, community leaders, business personalities, and well-wishers from across Lagos State.

Observers noted that the presence of both a Muslim cleric and a Christian pastor delivering lectures during a period when adherents of both faiths were simultaneously observing fasting marked a new chapter of mutual understanding and strengthened cooperation within the community.

Beyond the interfaith dialogue, the lecture also served as a moment of deep spiritual reflection on the values of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the spirit of faith, reflection, and community development, the gathering provided a platform for respected scholars to speak on the significance of Ramadan and the responsibilities of believers in building a morally upright and compassionate society.

The scholars emphasised the importance of righteousness, sincerity in worship, humility, charity, sacrifice, and service to humanity.

They also stressed the need for Muslims to extend kindness and support to the less privileged while promoting peace, tolerance, and harmonious coexistence within communities.

The presence of Christian clergy and leaders from various backgrounds further underscored the importance of interfaith harmony and the shared commitment to fostering peace and mutual understanding in society.

Speaking at the event, Prince Amb. (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, who is widely known for his dedication to humanitarian service and community development initiatives, encouraged attendees to embrace the teachings of Ramadan not only during the holy month but also in their daily lives.

He noted that Ramadan offers a unique opportunity for spiritual renewal, moral reflection, and personal transformation.

Prince Ewenla urged individuals, particularly those in positions of influence, to lead by example through acts of generosity, compassion, integrity, and responsible leadership.

He also highlighted the need for increased support for initiatives that promote education, youth empowerment, and social welfare.

According to him, sustainable community development can only be achieved when individuals, corporate organisations, and leaders actively contribute to the well-being of society.

The event featured special prayers for the continued peace, prosperity, and development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

Participants also prayed for unity among citizens and for leaders at all levels to be guided with wisdom, fairness, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

Guests at the gathering commended Prince Ewenla for his generosity, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting religious enlightenment and strengthening community bonds.

Many described the event as both spiritually enriching and socially impactful, noting that it provided a rare and powerful platform where religious leaders from different faiths shared messages of unity and national development.

The 2026 ADEDAS Ramadan Lecture concluded on a memorable note with networking sessions, goodwill messages, and renewed commitments from attendees to uphold the virtues that Ramadan represents: compassion, generosity, discipline, humility, and service to humanity.

Indeed, the gathering was not only a moment of spiritual enrichment but also a powerful reminder of the role of leadership, charity, and collective responsibility in building a peaceful, progressive, and inclusive society.