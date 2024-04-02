Ramadan Lecture: Cleric Urges Media Practitioners On Adherence To Professional Ethics

…Tasks on Fairness, credibility, Balancing of Reportage

The lead missioner, Nasrul- Lahi-il Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) in Ekiti State, Alhaji Abdulfattah Abdulazeez has urged media practitioners to always adhere to the etiquette of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

Alhaji Abdulazeez specifically cautioned the media practitioners against bad intentions, pride and propaganda.

The NASFAT lead missioner spoke on Monday, April 1 at the Ramadan lecture organized by the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Ekiti State Council.

Alhaji Abdulazeez who was the guest lecturer at the event gave the submission while delivering a lecture on the topic: Efficacy of Words and Pen towards Societal Growth/ Menace.

The lecturer who highlighted the negative impacts and consequences of bad reportage on any practitioner and society urged on truthfulness, sincerity and balancing in news reportage.

“Don’t use the profession to denigrate human beings. God directs all to be functional in whatever profession you are doing including media practitioners. This is a challenge for everyone.

“God is watching whatever we are doing, as media practitioners and we would be judged accordingly.

“Because of the nature of the profession, people including the government respect/ fear media practitioners, so in view of this, you must abide by the rules and the ethics of the profession and guide against bad intention, pride, damaging of reputations propaganda .”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the state Chairman of the MMPN, Alhaji Yakub Popoola of Daily Independent Newspaper stated that the Association was established in Nigeria in 1997.

“ The president of the MMPN is Alhaji Abdul Rahman Balogun the Special Adviser on media to the Chief Executive Office, CEO, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM)Diaspora, Abike Dabiri.

“MMPN started in Ekiti six years ago, the association comprises media practitioners in print, electronic, New media, online personalities and others in the media sector”.

The event was well attended by Islamic scholars, traditional rulers and Muslim women including the State Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, and the Head of Programs, Radio Nigeria, Progress FM, Ado-Ekiti, Mrs Fatima Bello.