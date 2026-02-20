Ramadan: Lawmaker Distributes Food Palliatives To Constituents

In the sprit of Ramadan fast and to bring succour to constituents, Member representing Magumeri/ Kaga/Gubio Federal Constituency in Borno State, Usman Zannah, distributed thousands of bags of rice, sugar, beans, millet and spaghetti to members of his constituency to cushion their hardship during the Holy Month of Ramadan Kareem.

The Federal lawmaker also gifted two vehicles to some constituents to ease mobility and also empower them economically.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution exercise in Maiduguri yesterday, Hon. Usman Zannah, who is the Chairman House Committee on North East Development Commission said, “it is my tradition for the past years to assist the needy irrespective of where they come from, especially during Ramadan Kareem and other festive period” Zannah who is well known as a Lawmaker that have so far secured the highest number of permanent and pensionable jobs at the national and state levels to some members of his constituency.