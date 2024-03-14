Ramadan : Kebbi Govt Opens 69 Feeding Centres, Approves Renovation Of Rafin Atiku Mosque

The Kebbi State Government has begun Ramadan feeding in 69 centres across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Engr. Imran Usman-Abdulrahman, the Special Adviser to the Gov. Nasir Idris on Religious Affairs, made this known at a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said,” Gov. Nasir Idris has authorised that three feeding centres for Ramadan breakfast should be opened in each the 21 local government areas of the state beginning from the first day of the Ramadan to assist people with food .”

According to statement issued by Yahaya Sarki,Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Media and Publicity added that the governor had provided financial support for the complete renovation of the Abas Jega Jimuat Mosque at Rafin Atiku, Birnin Kebbi, including internal furnishing and installation of security lights.

“The governor had wanted the work to begin right away but the Iman of the Mosque, suggested that the action be deferred until after Eid-el-fitir because of the ongoing Ramadan Tafsir,” he said.

The aide solicited for fervent prayers for God’s protection and guidance from the people for the governor and other leaders in the country as well as prevalence of peace and security and prosperity in the country.