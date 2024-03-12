Ramadan: Kalu stresses need for forgiveness, patriotism

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the Muslim ummah to use Ramadan to pray for leaders across the country. The former Abia State governor while admonishing Muslims to demonstrate the teachings of the Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in their daily pursuits, stressed that Nigeria’s heterogeneous nature should be explored for positive gains. Kalu, who commended religious leaders for advocating peace and unity, called on Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, tolerance, patriotism and selflessness.

In his Ramadan message, the Senate Committee on Privatization Chairman prayed to Allah to give the Muslim ummah the strength to observe the spiritual exercise. He said: “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan.

“It is a special season which should be celebrated with sober reflection as individuals and as a nation. “We need to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Qur’an beyond the holy month of Ramadan. “Nigerians regardless of religious differences must unite for the progress and development of the country”. While calling on Muslims to pray for the nation, Kalu wished them a spiritual fulfilling Ramadan.