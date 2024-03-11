Ramadan: Kalu Harps On Forgiveness, Patriotism 

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu has urged the Muslim ummah to use the holy season of Ramadan to pray for leaders across the country.

The former Governor while admonishing Muslims to demonstrate the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in their daily pursuits, stressed that Nigeria’s heterogenous nature should be explored for positive gains.

Kalu who commended religious leaders for advocating peace and unity across the country, called on Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, tolerance, patriotism and selflessness.

In his Ramadan message, Kalu prayed to Allah to give the Muslim ummah the strength to observe the spiritual exercise.

He said, “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

“It is a special season which should be celebrated with sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“We need to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qu’ran beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nigerians regardless of religious differences must unite for the progress and development of the country”.

While calling on Muslims to pray for the nation, Kalu wished them a spiritual fulfilling Ramadan fast.